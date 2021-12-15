(Wednesday, December 15, 2021) A little bit of rain returns Wednesday. It stays very unseasonably mild through the end of the week.

We’re watching for chances of rain and/or snow Saturday.

It stays mild Wednesday with temperatures having no trouble maintaining the 40s to near 50.

A warm front will bring some scattered rain showers to the Southern Tier by the afternoon into the evening.

Expect another big warm up to near 60 Thursday, then some wind and some rain, but not nearly as windy and rainy as the last few fronts have been recently.

The record high Thursday is 54° set in 1971.

It turns cooler Friday before the weather turns unsettled this weekend.

We are watching how Saturday unfolds carefully.

It’s still too early for specifics, but at this point we are confident there will be precipitation falling from the sky Saturday.

Our confidence is low, however, as to what kind of precipitation it will be. Rain? Snow? Both?

All scenarios are possible, so stay tuned with us as we continue to monitor and analyze new data as it comes in this week.

It does turn much colder Sunday into next Monday as we close out the last few official days of fall.

The Winter Solstice is Tuesday at 3:59pm.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Showers develop in the afternoon. High around 50. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures stay in the 40s to near 50. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mainly dry during the day. Showers develop again towards sunset. Warm and breezy. High low 60s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Friday: Cooler and sunny. High mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Rain and snow showers likely. High low 40s.

Sunday: Chillier. Mostly sunny. High low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High upper 30s.

Tuesday (Winter Begins 3:59pm): Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 30s.