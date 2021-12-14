(Tuesday, December 14, 2021) Our weather remains quiet for a couple more days. It’s a touch cooler Tuesday, but still dry until later Wednesday.

Tuesday is a little cooler, but still dry and pleasant. Highs will top off in the lower 40s Tuesday afternoon.

The next chance of precipitation will hold off until Wednesday afternoon when the next warm front lifts to our north.

Expect another big warm up to near 60 Thursday, then some wind and some rain, but not nearly as windy and rainy as the last few fronts have been recently.

It turns cooler Friday before the weather turns unsettled this weekend.

We are watching how Saturday unfolds carefully.

It’s still too early for specifics, but at this point we are confident there will be precipitation falling from the sky Saturday.

Our confidence is low, however, as to what kind of precipitation it will be. Rain? Snow? Both? All scenarios are possible, so stay tuned with us as we continue to monitor and analyze new data as it comes in this week.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low to mid 40s. Wind: Light & Variable.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Showers develop in the afternoon. High around 50. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Warm with some rain showers. High mid 50s to near 60. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Friday: Cooler and sunny. High mid 40s.

Saturday: Rain or snow showers likely. High low 40s.

Sunday: Chillier. Mostly sunny. High low 30s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High low 30s.