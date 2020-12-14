December 14 weather forecast: Light snow

(Monday, December 14th, 2020) A touch of snow around Monday followed by colder air. Then we will focus our attention to a coastal storm midweek.

An area of low pressure will bring a little light snow/flurries Monday morning and midday bringing a coating to an inch of snow mainly south and east of Binghamton.

A reinforcing cold front swings through bringing more scattered snow showers this afternoon and overnight.

Another coating to an inch will be possible tonight.

It will turn blustery and colder Monday night with lows near 20.

Some sun will shine Tuesday but it will be cold as highs will not get any higher than the mid 20s.

A nor’easter will develop near the Mid-Atlantic Coast Wednesday/Wednesday night and then move northeast off the New England Coast Thursday.

At this time it appears the heaviest snow will stay just south and east of Binghamton, but at least a few inches of snow appear to be possible.

A winter storm watch has been issued for portions of northeast Pennsylvania where confidence for significant snowfall is increasing.

A slight shift in the track of this storm will make big changes to the forecast. Stay tuned for updates.

The weather will be chilly, but quiet to end the week. with highs in the 20s to low 30s with high pressure building back in.

Monday: Occasional snow showers and flurries. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind: S->W 6-18 mph. Wind Chills: 25 to 30.

Monday Night: Scattered snow showers/flurries. Brisk and turning colder with lows near 20. Wind: W->NW 10-20 mph. Wind Chills: 5 to 20.

Tuesday: Brisk and cold with some sun. Highs around 25.

Wednesday: Brisk with some snow probably developing after 2 or 3 pm. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: A few early snow showers, otherwise the weather will be quieting down under amostly cloudy. Highs 25 to 30.

Friday: Some sun and a little milder with highs around 30.

Saturday: It turns breezy with sun fading behind increasing clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Occasional wet snow possibly mixed with rain at times. Highs in the mid 30s.