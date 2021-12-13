(Monday, December 13, 2021) We’re starting off the new week quiet and still unseasonably mild.

Our weather turns a bit more active later in the week.

High pressure keeps the Southern Tier quiet and still fairly mild for this time of year.

The bright sun will feel nice and highs reach near 50 Monday afternoon.

The wind won’t calm down until later Monday night.

Tuesday is a little cooler, but still dry and pleasant.

The next chance of precipitation will hold off until late Wednesday when the next cold front is scheduled to pass by.

Expect another big warm up to near 60 Thursday, then wind and rain, followed by cooler weather Friday.

There is no snow in our forecast until possible later Saturday into Sunday morning.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 40s. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, then increasing clouds. Low low 30s. Wind: SW 5-10 then becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Some showers towards sunset. High around 50.

Thursday: Warm with rain likely. High mid 50s to near 60.

Friday: Cooler and sunny. High low 40s.

Saturday: Rain or snow showers likely. High low 40s.

Sunday: Chillier. Mostly sunny. High low 30s.