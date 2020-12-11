December 11 weather forecast: Mild day

(Friday, December 11th, 2020) High pressure brings a brighter end to the work-week.

Mild December temperatures overspread the Southern Tier Friday through the weekend.

The sun will shine Friday morning but fade during the evening behind clouds ahead of a cold front that approaches the Southern tier Friday night.

Highs Friday should make the mid to perhaps upper 40s with a southerly breeze.

Some spots west of Binghamton could even crack 50 Friday afternoon!

A few showers will develop Saturday afternoon followed by a bit more rain Sunday, but there should be a good amount of dry time this weekend, plus it will remain mild.

Highs Saturday will be well into the 40s, and we should be up around 50 Sunday.

It turns colder with a bit of snow possible early next week, but no significant snows are in the near future.

Hang in there snow lovers, it’s still early.

Friday: Breezy and mild with some sun. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows near 32. Wind: S 3-6 mph.

Saturday: Still pretty mild with a few scattered rain showers possibly developing in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Scattered rain showers tapering in the afternoon. Mild again with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Colder. Scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Still chilly with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs around 30.

Wednesday: Breezy with a chance of snow. Highs in the low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.