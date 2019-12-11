December 11, 2019 forecast

(Wednesday, December 11th 2019) It will be a brisk Wednesday with a few snow showers possible later in the day into tonight.

Temperatures will be very December like through Thursday before we start to feel milder air again to end the week into Saturday.

A bit of lake snow is possible at times late this afternoon into tonight off Lake Erie, but it should not add up to much at all.

The biggest thing we will feel is the cold with highs near 30 Wednesday and Thursday despite some sun at times too.

Clouds will increase Friday but we should stay dry with highs nearing 40.

Come the weekend it will be a damp Saturday followed by a colder Sunday with some minor accumulating snow possible.

Wednesday: Blustery with intervals of sun and a few lake effect snow showers/flurries possible off Lake Erie late in the day. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30. Wind: SW->WSW 10-20 mph. Wind Chills: 15 to 25.

Wednesday Night: A few snow showers from time to time with nothing more than a coating to an inch. Lows near 15.

Thursday: Cold with some sun. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Clouds increasing and milder. Highs in the upper-30s.

Saturday: Some rain will likely be around. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Brisk and colder with some snow and minor accumulations possible. Highs in the mid- 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Tuesday: Some snow possible with highs in the low 30s.