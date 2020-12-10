December 10 weather forecast: Cloudy in the morning

(Thursday, December 10th, 2020) Clouds will rule Thursday with a morning rain/snow shower, but it’s possible that the clouds break some anyways shortly before sunset, especially west of Binghamton.

High pressure building in from the west today will clear some late today and especially tonight. Highs today should be well into the 30s.

Lows tonight will be in the 20s for most, but readings will rise late due to a breeze kicking up towards Friday morning.

The sun will shine Friday morning but fade during the afternoon behind clouds ahead of a cold front that will approach the Southern Tier Friday night.

Highs Friday should make the mid to perhaps upper 40s with a southerly breeze.

Some spots west of Binghamton could even crack 50 Friday afternoon!

A few showers will develop Saturday afternoon followed by a bit more rain Sunday, but there should be a good amount of dry time this weekend, plus it will remain mild.

Highs Saturday will be well into the 40s, and we should be up around 50 Sunday.

Turns colder with a bit of snow possible early next week, but no significant snows are in the near future.

Hang in there snow lovers, it’s still early.

Thursday: Clouds rule with a morning rain/snow shower possible. Highs near 40.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 20s in the evening and then rising into the low 30s by daybreak Friday.

Friday: Breezy with some sun fading behind afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Still pretty mild with a few scattered rain showers possibly developing in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Scattered rain showers tapering in the afternoon. Mild again with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Colder. Scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Still chilly with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs around 30.

Wednesday: Breezy with a chance of snow possibly mixed with a little rain. Highs in the mid 30s.