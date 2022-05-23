AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 23RD: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 23RD: 45°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:40 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:29 PM

Happy Monday! A mix of sun and clouds starts our day. Clouds increase today and we turn mostly cloudy this afternoon. Today will be cooler than the weekend and we will stay dry. Highs today reach the upper 60s. Overnight, we are partly to mostly cloudy. Lows are in the mid-40s. Quiet weather continues Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday will be another dry day. The 70s return on Tuesday and that is where we remain for the rest of this week.

Stubborn clouds hold for Wednesday as we are mostly cloudy but remain dry. Thursday is another mostly cloudy day and showers return Thursday night. Showers continue into Friday.

For the weekend, we dry out and see a mix of sun and clouds. Warmer conditions are also expected Saturday and Sunday with some muggy weather returning as well. We reach back into the 80s on Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram