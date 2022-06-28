BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Temperatures stay a bit below normal Tuesday under increasing sun for the afternoon. Even as the sun increases, at times there could still be a decent amount of fair-weather cumulus clouds in the sky.

It is another cool day with highs warming into the low to mid 70s. Our normal high at this point of June is 80.

Mainly clear and comfortably cool Tuesday night as high pressure crests overhead. Lows drop once again into the low to mid 50s, but a few 40s in the normally cooler spots of the Southern Tier.

It’s another winner Wednesday with a warming trend beginning! There probably will be more clouds blending with the sun during the afternoon, and there’s just a very slight chance of a spotty shower in the mid-afternoon.

Highs warm well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sunshine, and the humidity stays low.

Temperatures continue to climb and so does the humidity for the end of the week, but the rain chances likely don’t return until Friday evening!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Variably cloudy. Cool. Lows low 50s. Wind: Light SE.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the mid-afternoon. High near 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs near 90.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.

Sunday: Chance of a shower. High around 80.

Monday (Independence Day): Sunny. High around 80.