BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s another winner Wednesday as we kick off a warming trend! There should be more clouds working in during the afternoon, and there could even be a shower or two moving through after 3 or 4 pm.

Highs warm well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sunshine, and the humidity stays low.

High pressure slowly slides east of us during the day Thursday which starts to open the door for more heat and humidity to begin to work in during the afternoon. Highs should rise into the low to mid-80s under a good deal of sunshine.

So, if you have beach or pool plans, you are in luck! Enjoy!

A south-southwesterly flow on Friday pushes more heat and humidity into the Southern Tier with some sun and highs warming to near 90.

Come Friday evening, a shower/storm or two may pop up ahead of an approaching cold front, but for the most part Friday looks to be dry.

A few showers are around the first half of the day Saturday. Things should dry out by the evening however. The rest of the holiday weekend is looking good so far!

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the mid-afternoon. High near 80. Wind: SW-NW 6-12 mph.

Wednesday Night: Variably cloudy. Lows low 50s. Wind: Light SE.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs near 90.

Saturday: Scattered showers mainly in the first half of the day. Turning Drier. High upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Monday (Independence Day): Sunny. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.