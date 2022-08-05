AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 5TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 5TH: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:04 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:22 PM

Thursday temperatures only reached a low in the upper-60s for the overnight low. We saw mostly cloudy conditions overnight and fog drastically reduced visibility. Friday will be another humid day with a high temperature in the mid-80s. There is a chance for showers to thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon. Some could be strong with isolated heavy rainfall the main concern. As of now, flash flooding is not an issue because of how below average we are in terms of rainfall, with most of us under drought conditions.

The pattern of above-average temperatures and muggy conditions lasts Friday night into Saturday. The low will be in the upper 60’s. Temperatures will be into the 90’s for the weekend.

The pattern of afternoon rainfall lasts into the weekend with sunshine in the morning, humidity sticking around, and chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours on Saturday into Sunday. The weekend and into early next week won’t be constant rainfall, we even have the chance to see some sunshine on those days we have chances for showers and thunderstorms. Most days we will be seeing the storms in the afternoon hours.

This pattern of rainfall and above-average temperatures ends midweek next week.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 70

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS LINGERING

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

