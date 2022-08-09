BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re still warm and muggy to start things off before a cold front brings in much more comfortable air for the second half of the week.

It’s a warm and muggy start to the morning as temperatures start in the mid to upper 70s with dew points close to match. It will be a slightly “cooler” day with highs likely only reaching the mid to upper 70s to start before temperatures fall with a passing cold front later today. Winds shift out of the northwest and a final round of broken showers will greet some of us out the door this morning.

By afternoon, the front should be mostly through leaving behind passing clouds and a few lingering drops. The good part about this front is the relief from the humidity arriving with it.

Overnight lows finally drop into the 60s through Wednesday with some early morning patchy fog, and a much more comfortable feel lasting through the end of the week.

Things dry out midweek with highs in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Another weaker cold front moves across Binghamton and the Southern Tier for Thursday with just a few nuisance showers to dodge as this front lacks the moisture, we had earlier this week. It will be a mostly dry day with breaks of sunshine. Slightly cooler for Friday with highs in the mid 70s and more comfortable overnight lows in the upper 50s lasting into the weekend.

Tuesday: Threat of scattered showers mainly the first half of the day with afternoon breaks in the clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Humidity drops with overnight lows in the 60s and drying skies.

Wednesday: Patchy fog early, otherwise a drier day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Thursday: Less humid with afternoon shower chances. Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Feels much more comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Dry and mostly sunny.. Highs in the low 80s.