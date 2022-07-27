BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Warmer and slightly more humid weather slowly creeps back to the Northeast Wednesday. Rain chances start to go back up as well to close out the week.

It turns warmer and a bit more humid Wednesday. Highs warm into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday despite the sun fading behind more clouds later in the afternoon into the evening.

Keep up with watering your plants because we don’t have another chance of rain again until late Wednesday night and into Thursday. A couple of cold fronts will bring scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms back to the Southern Tier Thursday. However, there will be plenty of rain-free time.

Another front passes by the first half of the day Friday, so expect some passing showers then as well.

Then drier, cooler, and less humid air briefly returns Saturday before the summer-time heat builds again as we flip the calendar over to August.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slightly more humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy, muggy, few passing showers and embedded thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wind: Light south.

Thursday: Chance of scattered thunderstorms. Mix of sun and clouds when there’s no rain. Feeling muggy. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: SW 8-15 mph.

Friday: Chance of showers mainly the first half of the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Chance of a late-day shower. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.