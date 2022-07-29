BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There’s a slight cool-down and break in the humidity as we kick off the last weekend of July. Don’t get too used to it. August is looking like it starts off as a scorcher.

There’s a fast moving cold front sliding through Friday morning/midday with a few spotty showers possible, but it turns drier with more breaks of sun later in the afternoon. A nice breeze, slightly cooler and less humid air returns behind the cold front to round out the week. Highs on Friday should make the upper 70s to low 80s.

Then drier, cooler, and less humid air briefly returns Saturday before the summer-time heat builds again as we flip the calendar over to August. Expect temperatures near 80 Saturday and then well into the 80s Sunday.

By Monday the temperatures are back to flirting with 90 most of the week. A cold front Tuesday will likely bring some scattered showers and storms to the Southern Tier. But don’t expect any relief from the heat and humidity for a while after that.

Friday: Chance of a few spotty showers today, but for the most part your Friday is dry. An embedded thunderstorm is possible too. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Some patchy fog under a mainly clear sky. Lows in the 50s. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday: Some morning fog. Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

Sunday: Some morning fog. Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Chance of a late-day shower. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90.