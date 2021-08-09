August 9 weather forecast: Hot and muggy week again

(Monday, August 9, 2021) Get ready for a very hot and muggy week with chances of afternoon storms each day through Friday. Relief will come this weekend.

A dome of very hot air is moving into the Northeast this week.

Each day beginning Monday through the end of the work week will feature temperatures well into the 80s to close to 90.

The humidity will also be very high with dew points in the 70s at times. That’ll make it feel very stuffy and tropical.

Despite a lack of fronts nearby, there will be enough moisture and a little bit of instability to trigger isolated afternoon thunderstorms and downpours.

The chance for rain and storms do appear to increase Thursday into Friday when a cold front is forecast to pass by. This front will bring relief from the hot and humid weather by the weekend.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid with a slight risk of storms. High upper 80s. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

Monday Night: Mainly clear, but mild and humid. Lows upper 60s around 70. Wind: Light Southeast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight risk of afternoon storms. High mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High mid 80s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very muggy. High mid 80s.

Friday: Chance of scattered showers and storms. High low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Much more refreshing. High near 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.