August 9, 2019 Weather Preview

In the wake of a cold front, cooler and mainly dry air will build in to end the week and carry us into the weekend too with just a shower or two possible Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures through the weekend will be in the 70s. A new system will bring showers and storms for Monday. Cooler weather lingers for much of next week.

Friday: Breezy, cooler with some sun. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Few evening showers with some clearing late. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Intervals of sun, breezy and a bit cool with a spotty shower or two possibly popping up. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Nice overall with some sun. High near 75.

Monday: Clouds and sun with a shower/storm possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High near 75.