August 8, 2019 Weather Preview

A stronger cold front is slated to pass through early tonight with some storms out ahead of it this afternoon and evening. A few of the storms may produce gusty, damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail.

In the wake of the front, cooler and mainly dry air will build in to end the week and carry us into the weekend too with just a shower or two possible Friday and Saturday.

Highs will be mainly in the 70s to round out the week into the weekend.

Thursday: Warm and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: WNW: 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Few evening showers and storms taper with some clearing late. Turns cooler and less humid too. Lows close to 60. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Friday: Breezy, cooler with some sun. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Intervals of sun, breezy and a bit cool with a spotty shower or two possibly popping up. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Nice overall with some sun. High near 75.

Monday: Clouds and sun with a shower/storm possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High in the low 70s.