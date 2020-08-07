August 7 weather forecast: Rain likely

(Friday, August 7th 2020) We’re in and out of scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms Friday. The weekend is mainly dry, but really warms back up again.

There’s a new system coming close to the Southern Tier Friday.

There will be batches of rain showers with a few embedded thunderstorms throughout the day.

The combination of clouds and some rain will keep the temperatures on the cooler side in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The showers gradually taper off by Saturday morning.

The summer-time heat and humidity we’ve been accustomed to this summer starts to build back in over the weekend. Outside of an isolated shower Saturday, we’re mainly dry this weekend.

Just getting hot again with high pressure building back overhead.

Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 80s through the start of next week.

Our next chance of rain arrives with a new cold front Tuesday into Wednesday.

Friday: Chance of scattered rain showers and embedded thunderstorms. High low to mid 70s. Wind: Light east.

Few Night: A few lingering showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with patchy dense fog. Low near 60. Wind: near calm.

Saturday: Slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Monday: Showers and storms possible. Warm and muggy. High near 85.

Tuesday: Showers and storms possible. Very warm and muggy. High upper 80s.

Wednesday: Showers and storms possible. Very warm and muggy. High upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.