August 7, 2019 Weather Preview

Expect more numerous scattered storms Wednesday thanks to a cold front moving into the area. Highs will be near 80 Wednesday and Thursday with higher levels of humidity to boot.

A stronger cold front is slated to pass through Thursday. In its wake, cooler and mainly dry air will build in to end the week and carry us into the weekend too!

Highs will be mainly in the 70s to round out the week.

Wednesday: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High in the mid 70s. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mild and muggy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday: A fewshowers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s

Friday: Breezy, cooler with some sun. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Seasonably warm with sun and just a spotty shower or two possibly popping up. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Nice overall with some sun. High near 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.