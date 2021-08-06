August 6 weather forecast: Beautiful day today

(Friday, August 6, 2021) We have fantastic Friday weather.

We stay warm going through the weekend and into the start of the next workweek. Our rain chances go up slightly.

The weather stays dry through the end of the workweek.

Our next best chance for showers and storms will be over the weekend, but don’t worry, it’s not a wash.

The first half of the day Saturday is dry, cloudy, mild and muggy.

A cold front dropping in from the north will bring scattered showers and storms Saturday late afternoon and evening.



As that front drops south, it will become stationary near the Southern Tier.

It will cause us to keep the chance for scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Sunday afternoon.



You’ll notice our higher humidity especially Sunday and going into Monday. Temperatures on Monday will be warmer and close to 90!

Friday: Mostly sunny. Turning a little more humid. High in the low to mid 80s. Wind: Light Southwest.



Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Slight chance for a scattered shower. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wind: Light south.

Saturday: Chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High near 85.

Sunday: A few afternoon showers and storms. Muggy. High near 85.

Monday: Chance of showers. Hot and muggy. Highs near 85.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. Hot and muggy. Highs near 85.

Wednesday: Showers and storms possible. High in the mid to upper 80s.



Thursday: Chance of afternoon showers and storms. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.