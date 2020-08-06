August 6, 2020 weather forecast: Another mild day

(Thursday, August 6th 2020) High pressure keeps our weather very pleasant Thursday.

A new system moving just to the south will bring some showers back to the Southern Tier Friday into Saturday.

High pressure that is building in from the west and will keep the weather quiet and refreshing Thursday. Temperatures will be slightly below normal in the mid 70s and low humidity.

There’s a new system coming close to the Southern Tier Friday into Saturday morning. Watch for a few showers around, but there will be plenty of rain-free time.

Don’t get too used to the refreshing feel of the weather this week.

The summer-time heat and humidity we’ve been accustomed to this summer returns at the end of the weekend and next week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High upper 70s. Wind: near calm.

Thursday Night: A few showers developing, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low upper 50s. Wind: near calm.

Friday: Chance of scattered rain showers and embedded thunderstorms. High mid 70s.

Saturday: Chance of scattered rain showers with some afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Monday: Showers and storms possible. Warm and muggy. High near 85.

Tuesday: Showers and storms possible. Very warm and muggy. High upper 80s.

Wednesday: Showers and storms possible. Very warm and muggy. High upper 80s.