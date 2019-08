Watch for a few scattered showers/storms to develop Tuesday afternoon ahead of a slow moving cold front. More numerous scattered storms are expected Wednesday thanks to the cold front moving into the area. Highs will be up into the 80s Tuesday and probably be near 80 Wednesday and Thursday with higher levels of humidity to boot.

A stronger cold front is slated to pass through Thursday and in its wake cooler and mainly dry air will build in to end the week and carry us into the weekend too!