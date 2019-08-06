August 6, 2019 Weather Preview

Watch for a few scattered showers/storms to develop Tuesday afternoon ahead of a slow moving cold front. More numerous scattered storms are expected Wednesday thanks to the cold front moving into the area. Highs will be up into the 80s Tuesday and probably be near 80 Wednesday and Thursday with higher levels of humidity to boot.

A stronger cold front is slated to pass through Thursday and in its wake cooler and mainly dry air will build in to end the week and carry us into the weekend too!

Highs will be mainly in the 70s to round out the week.

Tuesday: Breezy, warmer and more humid with a few scattered showers/storms possible mainly in the afternoon. High in the low 80s. Wind: SE->SW 4-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mild and muggy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High in the mid 70s. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: A few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Cooler with some sun. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Seasonably warm with sun and just a spotty shower or two possibly popping up. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Nice overall with some sun. High near 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High around 80.