August 5, 2020 weather forecast

(Wednesday, August 5th 2020) After a good dose of rain from our latest tropical storm, Wednesday is much quieter and drier.

The nice weather continues the rest of the week.

In the wake of tropical storm Isiais and a cold front our weather is drying out nicely.

High pressure will build in from the west and will keep the weather quiet and refreshing for the second half of the week.

Temperatures will be slightly below normal in the mid 70s and low humidity Wednesday and Thursday.

There’s a new system coming close to the Southern Tier Friday into Saturday morning.

Watch for a few showers around, but there will be plenty of rain-free time.

Don’t get too used to the refreshing feel of the weather this week. The summer-time heat and humidity we’ve been accustomed to this summer returns at the end of the weekend and next week.

Wednesday: Morning showers taper. Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Friday: A few showers are possible, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: A few morning showers, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Showers and storms possible. High near 80.

Monday: Showers and storms possible. High near 85.

Tuesday: Showers and storms possible. High near 85.