August 31 weather forecast

August is closing out pretty great with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The beginning of September looks muggier and a little rainier too.

The last day of August looks pretty nice! Temperatures are a tad below normal, but very comfortable in the upper 70s.

A few showers try to squeeze in here late Monday into Tuesday.

Most of the day is dry, but scattered rain showers can be expected from time to time.

Chances for rain go up a bit Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s going to be pretty warm and muggy too. Cold front passes by Thursday evening. Behind that we have some cooler and refreshing weather for the beginning of Labor Day weekend.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Few rain showers. Low near 60. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High near 80.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High low 80s.

Friday: A few morning showers, then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 70s.