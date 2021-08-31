August 31 weather forecast: Comfortable with low humidity

(Tuesday, August 31, 2021) Tuesday will be refreshing and quiet but, in the meantime, we continue to watch what was once Hurricane Ida.

The northern edge of what is left over if Ida could bring rain back to the Southern Tier.

Greatest risk for flooding rain remains to be in the Catskills and Northeast Pennsylvania.

Tuesday is much more comfortable with low humidity and seasonable temperatures in the 70s. Enjoy!

Clouds will thicken back Tuesday night ahead of the remnants of hurricane Ida.

We are watching the track of Ida very closely.

As of Tuesday morning there are flash flood watches for the northern tier of Pennsylvania, Delaware and Sullivan counties from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Rain showers develop by Wednesday afternoon with the heaviest and steadiest of the rain falling Wednesday evening and overnight.

It looks like the heaviest rain for Wednesday into Thursday will be to the south and east of Binghamton for the Catskills, Hudson Valley, and Northeast Pennsylvania..

A shift north or south will make a big difference in the forecast so stay tuned.

It’ll dry out and clear out nicely Thursday and the end of the week.

It’ll feel a little like fall too! Temperatures may even struggle to get out of the 60s the second half of the week.

If you have Labor Day weekend plans keep in mind there’s a decent chance of more rain returning Sunday into Labor Day Monday.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Feeling less humid! High around 80. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds. Low mid 50s. Wind: Near calm.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain developing by the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times with potential flash flooding mainly for areas south and east of Binghamton. High low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Morning showers for some turning mostly sunny. High mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High near 75.

Sunday: A chance of showers. High near 75.

Monday (Labor Day): Chance of scattered showers. High upper 70s.