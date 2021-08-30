August 30 weather forecast: Cold front passes through

(Monday, August 30, 2021) A cold front will drop through the Southern Tier Monday afternoon.

We’ll see showers and storms through mid-afternoon before drier air begins to work in tonight.

Tuesday will be refreshing and quiet but, in the meantime, we continue to watch what was once Hurricane Ida.

A cold front will drop though the Southern Tier Monday. Ahead and along the front, we will see scattered showers and storms. Storms will likely bring heavy downpours, some isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out. It will be very humid for the majority of the day.

Behind the cold front, a much drier airmass.

This means a dry Tuesday after some fog in the morning. It also means we get a break from the humidity!

In case you missed it over the weekend, ‘Ida’ made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana midday Sunday as a category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 150 mph. It is turning to the northeast on Tuesday.

What we could see is some of its moisture ushered into portions of the Southern Tier.

It looks like the heaviest rain for Wednesday into Thursday will be to the south and east of Binghamton.

A shift north or south will make a big difference in the forecast for the middle of the week. Stay tuned.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High low 80s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Feeling more comfortable. Low upper 60s. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: Patchy fog. Mix of sun and clouds. Feeling less humid! High around 80.

Wednesday: Chance of rain. High low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Morning showers for some the turning mostly sunny. High mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.



Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High near 75.

Sunday: A chance of showers. High near 75.