August 30, 2019 weather forecast

(Friday, August 30th 2019) A few showers move through the Southern Tier around the lunch hour but after that our weather improves as the sun returns. It also becomes breezy.

Friday the humidity and rain threat comes back. A new cold front brings the chance of rain showers and some thunderstorms to the Southern Tier Friday midday. Our weather improves later in the afternoon.

For the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday is looking to be the wettest out of the three days. Saturday looks nice and dry with highs in the 60s. But, some widespread rain looks likely for the Southern Tier Sunday. Some of those showers may carry over into Labor Day on Monday as well.

Friday: Chance of some midday showers. Feeling more humid. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday Night: Clearing skies. Low near 50.

Saturday: Cooler. A blend of clouds and sun. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday (Labor Day): A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of some rain showers or a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: A blend of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Slight chance of rain showers or a thunderstorm. Highs around 70.



Thursday: Sun and clouds but cool. Highs in the mid 60s