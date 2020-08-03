August 3 weather forecast: Cooler Monday

(Monday, August 3rd 2020) A little more comfortable to start the new week.

We’re watching the path of Isaias and another low pressure system over the Great Lakes.

At this point Isaias will at least bring in some tropical humidity and some rain Tuesday.

Fairly quiet weather Monday with just a few scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Seasonable and a bit more comfortable during the day too.

Tuesday, an upper level low over the Great Lakes will work its way east.

As it does, Isaias will push north up the East Coast. Both features will combine to bring some rain to the Southern Tier through Tuesday.

The heaviest rain is set to be to the southeast of Binghamton (Catskills and Poconos), where up to 2-3” of rain could fall by Wednesday morning.

A change in the track of Isaias of course could change who gets the most rain. We will keep you posted.

A cold front will ultimately help usher Isaias northeast. It will also bring in much more comfortable air.

High pressure will build in from the west and will keep the weather quiet for the second half of the week.

Monday: Intervals of sun with a few scattered showers. High near 80. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Showers and storms possible. Low near 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Warm, humid with shows and storms. High near 75.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Showers and storms possible. High near 80.