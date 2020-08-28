August 28 weather forecast; thunderstorms possible

(Friday, August 28th 2020) Expect a few showers from time to time, especially later in the day Friday.

More rain is slated to move into the Southern Tier with storms and wind Saturday as we have a combination of a cold front and moisture from what is left over from Hurricane Laura.

Things quiet down and cool off Sunday.

After a foggy start to the day Friday, we’re much quieter compared to the stormy day we had Thursday.

A warm front will bring a few showers back into the Southern Tier Friday afternoon and into the evening.

By the weekend, things turn soggy again.

Moisture from what will be left over of Hurricane Laura will combine with a cold front to send more rain our way Saturday.

Expect showers to be off and on with embedded thunderstorms Saturday. Any storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain again.

Then, Sunday turns cooler, breezy, and quiet again.

Temperatures will feel quite refreshing with highs in the upper 60s through the start of next week.

Monday looks pretty quiet too! We’ll watch for a few showers again mid-next week.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a few showers. High upper 70s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, quieter. Low mid 60s. Wind: WNW 3-6 mph.

Saturday: Rain likely, muggy. Thunderstorms too. High around 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. High upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 80.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 80