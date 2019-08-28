August 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

A slow moving cold front will deliver some showers and like thunderstorms into the area Wednesday as early as 11am through the evening hours. Any thunderstorm that forms has the potential to produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Wednesday. It will remain breezy and should be quite muggy too.

In the wake of Wednesday’s cold front it will turn less humid and pretty nice for the last half of the week.

Wednesday: Breezy and muggy with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: S 6-18 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clearing skies. Breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Breezy and a bit cooler and turning less humid too with some sun expected. Highs near 74.

Friday: Breezy with some sun and seasonably warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: A blend of clouds and sun. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: A bit cooler with a blend of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a few showers. Highs around 70.

Monday (Labor Day): A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of some rain showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: A blend of sun and clouds. Highs around 70.