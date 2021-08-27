August 27 weather forecast: Muggy with possible showers

(Friday, August 27, 2021) A few showers and thunderstorms may bring a little bit of relief from the extreme heat and humidity.

Our weather stays on the muggy side however through the weekend as a warm front lifts to our north.

There’s a front that is hanging out close to the Southern Tier Friday and into the weekend which will keep the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. The temperatures won’t be quite as high as it has been, but the humidity is not expected to come down all that much.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will all feature highs in the mid 80s, it’s feeling a little muggy, and we have scattered rain showers from time to time.

It won’t be until later Monday when a stronger cold front passes that we will notice a drop in the heat and humidity.

Temperatures for the second half of next week should return to more seasonable in the upper 70s with much more comfortable air.

Friday: Warm and humid with a blend of sun and clouds. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible. High mid 80s. Wind: Light and variable.

Friday Night: Patchy fog with a spotty thunderstorm. Low upper 60s. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday: Chance of scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Sunday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Feeling less humid! High around 80.

Wednesday: Chance of rain. High upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High upper 70s.