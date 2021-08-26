August 26 weather forecast: Extremely warm and humid

(Thursday, August 26, 2021) Heat advisories are in effect again for most of the Southern Tier Thursday as the heat and humidity sticks around.

It could feel as hot as 100° for some. A few showers and thunderstorms will offer a little bit of relief Friday and into the weekend.

We continue to stay very hot and extremely humid Thursday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am-7pm.

Air temperatures will soar well into the 80s to close to 90, and dew point temperatures will hover around 70°.

This will result in heat indices between 95-100° in the mid-afternoon.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay comfortable.

There will be a fairly weak cold front making its way across the state Thursday.

There will not be much in the way of rain from this front.

However, it will be strong enough to knock the heat and humidity down a peg Friday.

The front may actually lag and hover close to the Southern Tier Friday and into the weekend which will keep the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

The temperatures won’t be quite as high then, but the humidity is not expected to come down much.

It won’t be until Monday when a stronger cold front passes when we will notice a drop in the heat and humidity for mid-next week.

Thursday: Hot and muggy. A few showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. High upper 80s. Feels like 92-68°. Wind: SW-NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Some clouds, fog, and muggy. Low around 70. Wind: Near calm.

Friday: Chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High mid 80s.

Saturday: Chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Sunday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Monday: Chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Feeling less humid. High around 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High upper 70s.