August 24 weather forecast: Hot and muggy with thunderstorms possible

(Monday, August 24th 2020) The new week starts out pretty hot and muggy.

This is ahead of a cold front that will bring more thunderstorms back to the Southern Tier later Monday into the first half of the day Tuesday.

Storms on Tuesday have the potential to produce gusty damaging winds and heavy rain.

Monday is another hot and muggy day.

Temperatures are well into the 80s to close to 90 again.

Be on the lookout for afternoon thunderstorms to develop again.

But, they should be as strong or even severe like how the storms were Sunday.

The main concern the next few days is an approaching cold front Tuesday.

There’s enough fuel in the atmosphere to spark off showers, thunderstorms, and even some strong/severe storms with the passage of this cold front.

The good news is that since the front is forecast to move through the first half of the day Tuesday, it won’t have much heat to work with.

This means the atmosphere shouldn’t be as unstable as it was to move through later in the day. It still bears close watching.

Be prepared for any storms to contain gusty damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail Tuesday.

The second half of the day behind the front should be much quieter. The air will turn cooler and less humid with sunshine.

High pressure sets up Wednesday. It looks great right now with sunshine and temperatures comfortably in the 70s. Our weather turns slightly more active and warmer the second half of the week.

Monday: Hot and muggy. Threat of afternoon thunderstorms. High near 90. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Thunderstorms taper. Then partly cloudy and muggy. Low mid 60s. Wind: W 3-6 mph.

Tuesday: Thunderstorms likely in the morning through the early afternoon. Then the storms taper to a mostly sunny end to the day. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty damaging winds, heavy rain that could cause localized flooding, and hail. High low 80s. Wind: W shifting NW 5-15 mph. Higher gusts in any thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. High mid 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. High low 80s..

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High low 80s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High low 70s.