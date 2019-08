A fall feel will be with us to end the week with periods of clouds, but more sun should develop to end the day. There will be a cool breeze making the upper 60s to around 70 feel even cooler. Needless to say it will be refreshing!

A much more refreshing air mass moved in late Thursday and Thursday night out of Canada and will be with us today and into the weekend! The air will be cool enough to produce some lake clouds for a few hours Friday and possibly even a spotty shower or two, but most should stay dry.