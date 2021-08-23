August 23 weather forecast: Very warm and muggy with possible showers

(Monday, August 23, 2021) Rain and flooding potential from Henri sticks around Monday before it finally pulls away. A much needed break from the rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Henri churns over the Catskills Monday producing additional rainfall and thunderstorms for areas east of I-81.

The counties at highest risk for heavy rain will be Otsego, Delaware, and Sullivan counties where up to 1-2” of additional rainfall is expected.

Outside of that any thunderstorm with a downpour could lead to flash flooding.

This is why there is still a Flash Flood Watch in effect until Monday evening for the Southern Tier, NE Pennsylvania and the Catskills.

High pressure moves in Tuesday into Wednesday.

This will give the area a much needed break from the rain, but not the heat or humidity.

In fact the temperatures will soar well into the 80s mid-week, and the humidity will stay very high.

Our next cold front moves through Thursday. We’re expecting showers and thunderstorms again Thursday.

But, if you’re looking for relief from the heat and humidity then you’ll love the air coming in behind that cold front for the end of the week. It’ll feel much more comfortable heading into the weekend.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any storm could produce heavy rain that could lead to additional flash flooding. When it’s not raining it’ll be a mix of sun and clouds. Very warm and very muggy. High low 80s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Showers and storms gradually taper off. Some fog could form. Low mid 60s. Wind: Light West.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High mid 80s. Wind: NW 3-6 mph.

Wednesday: Very hot and humid. Slight risk of afternoon isolated thunderstorms. High upper 80s.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot and muggy. High upper 80s.

Friday: Less humid and slightly cooler. Slight risk of a thunderstorm. High around 80.

Saturday: Chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Sunday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.