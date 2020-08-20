August 20 weather forecast: Warmer weather expected

(Thursday, August 20th 2020) After a pretty chilly morning, summer is slowly making a comeback for the end of the week and especially this weekend.

Thursday and the end of the week high pressure will slide to our east.

This puts the Southern Tier on the backside (the warmer side) of the high.

This will help warm us back up into the 80s by Friday and especially this weekend.

Also, we are not expecting any rain around Thursday through Saturday.

Our next decent shot of rain doesn’t look to come until Sunday into the start of next week.

Chances for rain are quite scattered in nature too.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. High near 80.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Low 50-55. Wind: WNW 3-6 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Sunday: A few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High low to mid 80s.

Monday: Chance of scattered showers. High near 80.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers. High near 80.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered showers. High near 80.