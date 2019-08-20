August 20, 2019 Weather Preview

We should stay dry and even more comfy for this Tuesday under a good deal of sun too! Highs will be in the 80s today with light winds.

Come later tonight, a warm front will swing through with some clouds and a few showers/storm possible too. It will become muggier but you’ll really feel the higher humidity levels Wednesday. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s and highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s.

A powerful cold front will then dive into the Northeast with scattered storms expected Wednesday. Storms are most numerous during the second half of the day as the cold front nears the region. A few of these storms could become strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty wind.

A much more refreshing air mass will begin to invade the area Thursday and really settle in Thursday night into Friday. Highs Thursday and Friday will cool into the 70s with lower humidity levels blowing in on a gusty west-northwest wind to boot. Yes, a feel of fall will be felt to round out the week before the air begins to slowly moderate over the weekend.

Tuesday: Considerable sun, warm and less humid. High near 85. Wind: Light and Variable.

Tuesday Night: Balmy and turning muggier with a few showers/storm possible mainly after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: Warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler and turning less humid too with a lingering shower or two possible, but overall mainly dry. Highs near 75. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Friday: There will be a refreshing fall feel in the air under some sun with a cool breeze. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Looks great! Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: A bit warmer and very nice under lots of sun! Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: A good deal of sun and warmer. Highs in the low 80s.