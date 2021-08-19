August 19 weather forecast: Heaviest rain out of the way

(Thursday, August 19, 2021) The heaviest of the rain from the remnants of Fred are moving out.

We’ll be able to catch a little break from the rain for a day or two.

As much as 2-4” fell in parts of the Southern Tier and NE Pennsylvania since Tuesday which caused flooding problems for some.

Thankfully the heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred is moving out of the area Thursday.

Any showers Thursday afternoon will be light and scattered in nature. It also stays very muggy.

We’ll catch a much needed break from the rain Friday.

Most of the day will feature clouds, but any breaks of sun should help get the temperatures in the 80s again. The humidity isn’t quitting just yet though.

The weekend is looking a touch on the unsettled side.

Another area of low pressure will be nearby this weekend which will result in the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

This low will be pretty slow to leave, so expect scattered showers through the start of next week.

Thursday: Rain tapers to occasional showers. Cloudy and muggy. High upper 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and foggy. Low in the lower 60s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Warm and muggy. Mostly cloudy with an occasional rain shower or thunderstorm. High around 80.

Saturday: Chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Sunday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Monday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High around 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.