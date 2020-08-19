August 19 weather forecast; Feels like fall

(Wednesday, August 19th 2020) We’re feeling a touch like fall Wednesday.

But, if you’re not ready to give up on summer just yet, don’t you worry.

We heat things back up in time for the weekend.

High pressure will keep our weather dry Wednesday and through the end of the week.

Temperatures are a bit on the cool side Wednesday. Many spots may not even make it out of the 60s!

Thursday and the end of the week the high pressure mentioned above slides to our east. This puts the Southern Tier on the backside (the warmer side) of the high.

This will help warm us back up into the 80s by Friday and especially this weekend.

Our next decent shot of rain doesn’t look to come until Sunday into the start of next week.

Wednesday: Some morning fog. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High near 70. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Low 50-55. Wind: WNW 3-6 mph.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Sunday: A few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High low to mid 80s.

Monday: Chance of scattered showers. High near 80.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers. High near 80.