A few scattered showers/storms will be possible Monday morning, but overall there should be less shower/storm activity around today compared to this past weekend thankfully!

There will be a few spotty storms popping up this afternoon and early evening but the severe threat will be low for the immediate Binghamton area. Strong storms farther east, in the Catskills, are possible. In this area, gusty wind and heavy downpours will be possible with any storm that develops. Highs under some sun will be in the low to mid 80s.