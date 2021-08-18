August 18 weather forecast: Very heavy rain, flash flood watch in effect

*Flash Flood Warning in effect through 8 am Thursday*

(Wednesday, August 18, 2021) All of the Southern Tier is at a higher risk of flash flooding from heavy rain moving in Wednesday into Thursday as the remnants of Fred inch closer to the Northeast.

The warm and muggy weather continues Wednesday.

There is a lot of tropical moisture for the atmosphere to work with. Most of the day Wednesday will feature typical off and on showers.

After sunset the threat of heavy rain as the remnants of Fred move northward into the Northeast increases. Flash flooding for small streams, creeks, and low lying areas will be the biggest concern within any heavy downpours Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Two to four inches of rain is possible in the hardest hit areas which could likely be in the Catskills and Northeast Pennsylvania.

As the moisture pulls away Thursday, the chances for heavy rain will go away with it.

The rest of the day Thursday will stay muggy and cloudy with occasional lighter scattered rain showers.

By the time we get to Friday our flash flooding threat is over, but the humidity isn’t over yet.

Near 80 degree days with few chances of showers stick around through the weekend.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms with some heavier downpours. Muggy. High upper 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers and thunderstorms that could have heavy downpours. Watch for flash flooding in the downpours. Low upper 60s. Wind: E-NW 5-10 mph..

Thursday: Rain tapers to occasional showers. Cloudy and muggy. High upper 70s.

Friday: Warm and muggy. Mostly cloudy with an occasional rain shower or thunderstorm. High around 80.

Saturday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Sunday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Monday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers. High around 80.