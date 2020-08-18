August 18 weather forecast: Cooler, less humid

(Tuesday, August 18th 2020) It’s going to feel a touch like fall the next couple of days as temperatures run below normal for a few days.

Don’t get too used to it though.

Tuesday morning an upper level trough swings by.

There shouldn’t be much rain from it besides some spotty showers the first half of the day.

The bigger thing you’ll notice is the drop in the temperatures and humidity.

Temperatures are expected to run below normal in the lower 70s this week.

Some spots in the Catskills could dip into the 40s come Wednesday morning!

High pressure will keep our weather dry Wednesday through the end of the week, and perhaps even into the weekend.

The summer heat returns this weekend too.

Our next decent shot of rain beyond Monday looks to come later in the week and the start of the weekend.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 70s. Wind: WNW 8-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Low 50-55. Wind: WNW 3-6 mph.

Wednesday: Some morning fog. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High near 70.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Sunday: A few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High low to mid 80s.

Monday: Chance of scattered showers. High near 80.