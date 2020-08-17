August 17 weather forecast: showers likely

(Monday, August 17th 2020) We’re starting off the new week with some rain showers Monday. Once they taper off later in the afternoon another fairly dry streak sets up for the middle of the week.

There’s a new front passing over the area Monday bringing the chance of some scattered rain showers and a few embedded thunderstorms to the Southern Tier.

Temperatures should be just at or even a little below normal with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Behind Monday’s front the temperatures are expected to run below normal in the lower 70s for much of next week.

It’s even going to feel a touch like fall Tuesday morning when some spots in the Catskills could dip into the 40s!

High pressure returns Tuesday through Thursday, so rain shouldn’t be an issue.

Our next decent shot of rain beyond Monday looks to come later in the week and the start of the weekend.

Monday: Showers likely with some embedded thunderstorms. High upper 70s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: A few lingering showers, then mostly cloudy. Low mid 50s. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: Some morning fog. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 70s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Saturday: A few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High low to mid 80s.

Sunday: A few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High low to mid 80s.