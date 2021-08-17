August 17 weather forecast: Cool, but muggy and rainy

(Tuesday, August 17, 2021) If you’re not a fan of the humidity then this is not the week for you. The muggy and rainy weather is back and it’s not budging much for a while.

Tuesday is going to feel very muggy despite it not being all that warm.

High temperatures will top in the upper 70s, but the dew points won’t be too far off from that as well in the upper 60s to near 70.

The added humidity is only going to help fuel the rain showers and thunderstorms to produce heavy downpours that could lead to some isolated flash flooding.

The warm and muggy weather continues the entire week.

The threat of flash flooding continues as well, especially come Wednesday night into Thursday when we start to tap into moisture from what will be left over from Tropical Depression Fred.

The end of the week and the weekend doesn’t look as rainy, but the humidity looks to stick around.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of heavy rain leading to isolated downpours. Highs upper 70s.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Low mid 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. Muggy. High upper 70s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms. Muggy. High upper 70s.

Friday: Warm and muggy with an occasional rain shower or thunderstorm. High around 80.

Saturday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Sunday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Monday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.