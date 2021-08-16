August 16 weather forecast: Cloudy with showers developing later

(Monday, August 16, 2021) The dry and comfortable weather we had over the weekend is about to switch back to muggy and rainy weather this week.

High clouds ahead of a warm front will filter the sun out Monday.

Clouds thicken as the day goes on and so do the chances of rain showers.

By Monday evening we can expect showers moving into the Southern Tier.

Tuesday is going to feel very muggy despite it not being all that warm.

High temperatures will top in the upper 70s, but the dew points won’t be too far off from that as well in the upper 60s to near 70.

The added humidity is only going to help fuel the rain showers and thunderstorms to produce heavy downpours that could lead to some isolated flash flooding.

The warm and muggy weather continues the entire week.

The threat of flash flooding continues as well, especially come Wednesday night into Thursday when we start to tap into moisture from what will be left over from Tropical Storm Fred.

The end of the week and the weekend doesn’t look as rainy, but the humidity looks to stick around.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop after sunset. Highs around 80. Wind: Light SE.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Low mid 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of heavy rain leading to isolated downpours. Highs upper 70s.

Wednesday: Chance scattered showers and storms. High low 80s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms. High low 80s.

Friday: Warm and muggy with an occasional rain shower or thunderstorm. High around 80.

Saturday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Sunday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.