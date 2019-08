We’ll start to feel the extra humidity in the air the next few days. That extra moisture will lead to more scattered rain showers Friday. There’s plenty of dry-time too, so the whole day is not a washout.

As far as the weather for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open golf tournament this weekend, There will likely be a few scattered showers and storms around Friday, so having the golf umbrella or rain jacket handy is not a bad idea. Something rainproof for the Keith Urban concert Friday night would be wise too. Hopefully the showers stay away from Endicott.