August 16, 2019 Weather Preview

We’ll start to feel the extra humidity in the air the next few days. That extra moisture will lead to more scattered rain showers Friday. There’s plenty of dry-time too, so the whole day is not a washout.

As far as the weather for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open golf tournament this weekend, There will likely be a few scattered showers and storms around Friday, so having the golf umbrella or rain jacket handy is not a bad idea. Something rainproof for the Keith Urban concert Friday night would be wise too. Hopefully the showers stay away from Endicott.

The threat for a few more scattered showers and storms will continue through the weekend too. But again, both Saturday and Sunday will feature a good amount of dry time so don’t go canceling your outdoor plans to attend the big golf tourney or whatever you may have planned. Just be sure to keep an eye to the sky and on the radar when you are out and about this weekend.

Plan for some hot weather next week. Our long-range forecast models are calling for above normal temperatures in the upper 80s to perhaps near 90.

Friday: Turns muggier with some sun and a few scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: SE 4-10 mph.

Friday Night: Few spotty showers and storms. Muggy. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered storms possible. Highs around 80. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Warm and muggy with a few scattered storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: A few scattered showers and storms still possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s and still muggy.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm but a bit more comfy. High in the upper 70s to around 80.

Wednesday: Warm with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

