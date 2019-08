High pressure that provided us with the great weather yesterday and last night will be sliding away today and ushering the moisture we got rid of a couple days ago back into the region today and tonight. This means clouds will be on the increase with a few showers/storm popping up and sliding in from the south this afternoon and tonight.

As far as the weather for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open golf tournament this weekend, there may be a few scattered showers and storms around Friday but there will be a good amount of dry time too!