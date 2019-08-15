August 15, 2019 Weather Preview

High pressure that provided us with the great weather yesterday and last night will be sliding away today and ushering the moisture we got rid of a couple days ago back into the region today and tonight. This means clouds will be on the increase with a few showers/storm popping up and sliding in from the south this afternoon and tonight.

As far as the weather for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open golf tournament this weekend, there may be a few scattered showers and storms around Friday but there will be a good amount of dry time too!

The threat for a few more scattered showers and storms will continue through the weekend too, but again both Saturday and Sunday will feature a good amount of dry time so don’t go canceling your outdoor plans to attend the big golf tourney or whatever you may have planned. Just be sure to keep an eye to the sky and on the radar when you are out and about this weekend. Stay tuned for updates as the week goes on.

Thursday: Sun fading behind clouds. Slight chance of a shower by evening. High near 77. Wind: ENE 4-8 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low in the low 60s. Wind: Nearly Calm

Friday: Turns muggier with some sun and a few scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: SE 4-10 mph.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered storms possible. Highs around 80. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Warm and muggy with a few scattered storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: A few scattered showers and storms still possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s and still muggy.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm but a bit more comfy. High in the upper 70s to around 80.

Wednesday: Warm with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.